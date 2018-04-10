Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Boxer Amit Panghal stuns Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed to enter semis, assures medal for India

Gold Coast: Carrying India's hopes forward, boxer Amit Panghal entered the semi-finals of the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast here on Tuesday. Amit defeated Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in the quarter-finals.

Amit has now ensured a medal for India as those in the last fourth stage are assured of a place on the podium.

India in other events on Day 6

Para-swimming



Indian para-swimmer Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap managed to enter the final of women's S8 50-meter Freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday. Vaishnavi clocked a timing of 41.63 seconds to finish sixth out of seven swimmers in Heat 1 at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

The Indian was 10.22 seconds adrift of Australia's Lakeisha Patterson, who topped the Heat, registering 31.41 seconds.

Shooting

In shooting events, Indian shooters Chain Singh and Gagan Narang failed to ensure any medals in the men's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday. Chain finished fourth with a score of 204.8 points in the final round. Gagan was second from bottom in the eight-man final with 142.3.

David Phelps of Wales won the gold medal with a new CWG record of 248.8. Neil Stirton of Scotland took silver with 247.7 while England's Kenneth Parr got the bronze with 226.6. Earlier, Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points. Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2. James Daly of Australia topped the standings in the qualification stage with 620.5 points. Ryan Taylor of New Zealand was second with 619.4.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, shooters Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu entered the final of the women's 25-meter Pistol event here on Tuesday. Annu finished the qualification stage at the second spot with a total of 584 points. Heena was third with 579. Xiu Hong Teh of Singapore topped the standings with 584.

Annu had taken pole position at the end of the Precision round with 293. She managed 291 in the Rapid round while Xiu scored 293. Annu registered a series of 96, 99 and 98 in the Precision round. She was consistent in the Rapid round as well as scores of 98, 96 and 97.

Xiu, who was second after the Precision round with 291, registered 96, 100 and 97 in the Rapid stage to snatch the lead. Heena meanwhile, started slowly before climbing up the standings with an awesome show in the Rapid round.

Hockey

India on Tuesday defeated Malaysia 2-1 in a Pool B match of the men's hockey tournament at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh (3rd, 43rd minutes) converted a couple of penalty corner while the experienced Faizal Saari reduced the deficit for Malaysia.

This is India's second consecutive win of their current campaign. They had squandered a 2-0 lead to be held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match. The Indians then defeated Wales 4-3 in a high scoring encounter. India now have seven points from three matches.

Squash

India's Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa came from behind to beat Pakistan's Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina 2-1 in squash women's doubles Pool C match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday. After going down closely 10-11 in the opening game that lasted for nine minutes, the Indian duo bounced back strongly to thrash the Pakistani pair 11-0 in just four minutes.

Dipika and Joshna then sealed their victory after another 11-1 win in the third game, that lasted for mere five minutes at the Oxenford Studios here. The Indians will next take on Wales' duo of Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)