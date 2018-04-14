Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Boxer Amit Panghal takes Silver in men's light flyweight

Gold Coast: Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Amit Panghal lost 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final. Another Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki earlier won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Solanki won a tough, fast-paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

Earlier, Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Gold in the women's 45-48 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title.

This was the first CWG Gold medal for the legendary Manipuri boxer.