Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Boxer Gaurav Solanki wins Gold, Manish Kaushik Silver

Gold Coast: Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

Meanwhile, India's Manish Kaushik had to be content with silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division.

Kaushik lost 2:3 to Harry Garside of Australia in a hard-fought final.

Earlier, shooter Sanjeev Raput won a Gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a new Games Record of 454.5. His compatriot Chain Singh finished 5th.

As the events began, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India.

With 20 Gold, 13 Silver and 14 Bronze, India ranked third on the medals table (47) til noon on the Day 10. Australia continued to lead the leaderboard with England on the second spot at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.