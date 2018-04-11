Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast, Day 8: Here are India’s medal winners so far

GOLD COAST: On the Day 8 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast, India's medal tally stands at 31. The Indian contingent has so far won (14 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze). Here is the complete list of Indian medal winners at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games so far.

(The list of Indian Medal winners last updated on 1720 IST, April 12, 2018)

Gold (12)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Thursday clinched a Gold in men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling event at Australia's Gold Coast. Sushil Kumar overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final. Wrestler Rahul Aware won a Gold in the men’s 57kg freestyle competition here on Thursday. Aware defeated Steven Takahashi of Canada 3-1 in the final. In the double trap women shooting, India's Shreyasi Singh won Gold on Day 7. Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre. The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86. Shooter Heena Sidhu won Gold in 25m pistol event to give India its 11th gold medal in the 2018 Gold Coast Games. The Indian mixed team badminton claimed Gold for the first time in the Commonwealth Games' history. In the 10m men's air pistol event, India's Jitu Rai won Gold. This was his second Commonwealth Gold. In the women's table tennis event, the Indian team won its first ever Commonwealth Gold medal. In 10m women's air pistol, Manu Bhaker won Gold and added sixth gold for India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Punam Yadav became the third woman to win Gold for India, coming out on top in the women's 69 kg category at the CWG 2018. Weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala became the fourth Indian to claim a Gold medal in the men's 85 kg category. This took India’s gold medal tally to four, all of them coming from the weightlifting contingent. He lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top Weightlifter Satish Kumar Sivalingam won India's third Gold in the men’s 77-kg category. Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu landed India its second Gold medal, winning the top spot in the women’s 53kg category. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was the first individual Gold medal winner for India, on the opening day, in the women's 48-kg category. Indian men’s table tennis team wins gold beating Nigeria 3-0

Silver (4)

Wrestler Babita Kumari settled for a Silver in the women's 53-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday. Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant took silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points. Mehuli Ghosh won silver in the 10m women's air rifle event. In the 105 category weightlifting for men, Pradeep Singh won the silver. In 10m women's air pistol, Heena Sidhu won the silver – the second for India - at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter P Gururaja opened India’s medal account on the first competition day, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category.

Bronze (8)

India's Kiran won a Bronze medal on technical superiority by defeating Mauritius's Katouskia Pariadhaven 10-0 in women's freestyle 76kg wrestling final. Shooter Ankur Mittal earned a Bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur scored 53 points to finish 10 points ahead of compatriot Ashab Mohammed on day 7. Om Prakash Mitharval won Bronze in the 50m men's pistol event and in the 10m men's air pistol event. Sachin Chaudhary made the country proud by bagging a Bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight category in para powerlifting of the 21st Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. India's Apurvi Chandela won Bronze in the 10m women's air rifle event. Om Prakash won a Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol on Day 5 of the event. Shooter Ravi Kumar clinched Bronze in men’s 10m air rifle event at 21st Commonwealth Games. As Indian weightlifters continued to dominate the 2018 Gold Coast games, Vikas Thakur claimed the third position in the 94kg category by equalling his personal best. Teenager Deepak Lather from Haryana became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a Commonwealth Games medal, clinching a Bronze in the men’s 69kg category.

The following list states the current positions in the medal tally on Day 8. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

(Medals tally updated at 1720 IST on Day 8, on April 12, 2018)