Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Dipika-Joshna enter women's doubles squash quarters

Gold Coast: India's star duo of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa entered the quarter-finals of squash women's doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast after registering their second win in Pool C over Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery here on Wednesday.

The Glasgow doubles gold medallists beat the Wales pair 2-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8) in a 30-minute battle, to top the Pool and advance to the quarters.

The Indian pair had an easy outing in the first game that lasted for mere eight minutes but was made to struggle in the second which the Wales pair duo managed to pocket in 10 minutes.

In the third game, Dipika and Joshna used their class and experience to clinch the affair in 10 minutes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika and Joshna had defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar 2-1.

The Indians will next face Malta's Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana in their final Pool game later on Wednesday.

In other events, Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitherval on Wednesday finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5.

Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing.

The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.

With this victory, India now has a total of 22 medals (11. 4, 7).

Meanwhile, veteran Indian star MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka to enter the final of the women's 48 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday.

Mary's experience and superior technique stood her in good stead as she carved out a unanimous 5:0 verdict against the veteran Sri Lankan fighter.

The 39-year-old Anusha gave a good account of herself against the five-time world champion Indian before falling short in the end.

Both boxers were a bit cautious in the opening round, trying to gauge each other although Mary managed to land several punches.

Although the Lankan had the height and reach advantage, Mary used a low guard and used her reflexes and feet movement to take the advantage.

Both boxers were equally matched in the second round before the tempo picked up in the third as Mary picked up the points with a steady barrage of punches.

(With IANS inputs)