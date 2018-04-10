Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: India beat Malaysia 2-1 to reach men's hockey semifinals

GOLD COAST: India on Tuesday defeated Malaysia 2-1 in a Pool B match of the men's hockey tournament at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast here on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Singh (3rd, 43rd minutes) converted a couple of penalty corner while the experienced Faizal Saari reduced the deficit for Malaysia.

This is India's second consecutive win of their current campaign.

They had squandered a 2-0 lead to be held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match.

The Indians then defeated Wales 4-3 in a high scoring encounter.

India now have seven points from three matches. With 10 Gold, India are currently on the third spot in the overall medals tally.

Following is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

SHOOTING

Men's 50m Rifle Prone Qualification

Gagan Narang (4:30 IST)

Chain Singh

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision

Annu Singh (4:30 IST)

Heena Sidhu

HOCKEY

Women Pool A

India vs South Africa (15:00 IST)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Pool C

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (6:30 IST)

Vs

Pakistan's Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (8:45 IST)

Vs

Guyana's Fung-A-Fat Mary and Khalil Jason-Ray

Mixed Doubles Pool E

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (14:15 IST)

Vs

Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam

Mixed Doubles Pool H

Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Sandhu Pal (15:45 IST)

Vs

Cayman Islands' Laing Caroline and Kelly Jacob

ATHLETICS



Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Ayyasamy Dharun (6:45 IST)

Women's 400m Semifinal 1

Hima Das (16:46 IST)

Men's 400m Final

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (17:18 IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Singles Group 2

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Canada's Stephanie Chan (9:00 IST)

Women's Singles Group 1

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Australia's Melissa Tapper (12:00 IST)

BOXING

Men's 46-49kg Quarterfinal 4

Amit vs Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed (9:17 IST)

Men's 91kg Quarterfinal 1

Naman Tanwar vs Samoa's Frank Masoe (10:32 IST)

Men's 56kg Quarterfinal 4

Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Zambia's Everisto Mulenga (14:47 IST)

Men's 69kg Quarterfinal 3

Manoj Kumar vs Terry Nickolas (15:32 IST)

Men's +91kg Quarterfinal 2

Satish Kumar vs Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul (16:17 IST)

SWIMMING

Women's S8 50m Freestyle Heat 1

Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap (S8) (6:35 IST)

LAWN BOWLS

Men's Singles Section A - Round 3

Krishna Xalxo vs Fiji's Arun Kumar (4:31 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2

India vs Jersey

Men's Singles Section A - Round 4

Krishna Xalxo vs Jamaica's Andrew Newell (7:30 IST)

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 3

India vs Northern Ireland (7:30 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 3

India vs Australia (11:31 IST)

Men's Fours Section B - Round 2

India vs Botswana (14:47 IST).