Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indian mixed doubles shuttlers enter quarters

Gold Coast: Keeping India's medal hopes alive, Indian badminton mixed doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy, and N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra advanced to the quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Ashwini and Satwik took just 25 minutes to thrash Canadian duo of Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-7 in their round of 16 encounter at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

In the quarter-finals, they will be up against the winner between Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie and Ghana's Emmanuel Donkor and Stella Amasah.

Likewise in another round of 16 tie, Sikki and Pranaav edged past Singaporean pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 21-19, 21-13 in 34 minutes.

Sikki and Pranaav will next take on Malaysian pair of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying for a place in the semi-finals.

Check the overall medals tally from the Gold Coast 2018 CWG here.

Australia continues to dominate the tally with 57 Gold, 43 Silver and 45 Bronze medals (145), followed by England with 26 Gold, 31 Silver and 21 Bronze medals (78). With 12 Gold, 4 Silver and 8 Bronze so far, India are currently third in the overall ranking (24). All eyes are on Indian wrestlers on Thursday and focus will also be on the women's hockey team that takes on mighty Australia in the semifinal.

On Wednesday, Shreyasi Singh bagged a Gold - India's 12th overall - in the women's double trap event at 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. Earlier, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event. Shooter Ankur Mittal too clinched a Bronze in the Men's Double Trap event taking India's total tally to 24. South Africa (10,7, 9), New Zealand (9, 10, 8) and Canada (8, 22, 17) are on the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively. Though they have won more medals, their Gold count is less than India.

(CWG 2018 Medals tally last updated on 0950 IST on Day 8, April 12, 2007).