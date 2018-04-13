Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indian paddlers ease into men's doubles semis

Gold Coast: Indian paddlers dominated their respective opponents to enter the semi-finals of the men's doubles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Friday.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty did not face too much of a challenge from Hu Heming and Yan Xin of Australia in the quarter-finals as they eased to an easy 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8 win.

Later, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had an even easier day in office as they registered a straight-games win over the English team of David McBeath and Samuel Walker.

The India duo won 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.