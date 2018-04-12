Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indian paddlers reach men's singles TT quarters

Gold Coast: Continuing their dominance in men's singles table tennis, Indians Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stormed into the quarters after winning their games in the Round of 16 at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Sharath outplayed Australia's Heming Hu 4-1 (11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5) and will now clash against England's Liam Pitchford in the quarters on Friday.

Harmeet too overcame the Malaysian challenge 4-1 defeating Chee Feng Leong 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4. He will now face Quadri Aruna of Nigeria in the quarters.

Sathiyan advanced to the next stage after Segun Toriola from Nigeria retired with an injury after the opening game with the scoreline reading 11-7 in the Indian's favour.

Sathiyan will next take on England's Samuel Walker in the quarters on Friday.