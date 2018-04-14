Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indian women lose hockey bronze to England

Gold Coast: India suffered a 0-6 thrashing to England in the play-off for the bronze medal in the women's hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Sophie Bray (44th, 49th, 56th minutes) scored a hat-trick late in the match while Hollie Pearne-Webb (20th), Laura Unsworth (55th) and skipper Alexandra Danson (57th) got the other goals.

In other events, star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won a Gold in the women's 45-48 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title.

This was the first CWG Gold medal for the legendary Manipuri boxer.