In men's singles sectional play, Krishna failed to open his account against New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy to go down 0-21 in a tie that only lasted for nine rounds.

Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indians disappoint in lawn bowls events

GOLD COAST: India were off to a disappointing start in lawn bowls events of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday after both Krishna Xalxo and the women's Pairs team losing their respective matches.

In men's singles sectional play, Krishna failed to open his account against New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy to go down 0-21 in a tie that only lasted for nine rounds.

Mcilroy began his domination right from the start even as the Indian was struggling to open his scoring at Broadbeach here.

With the loss, Krishna's journey at the Commonwealth Games men's singles events have come to an end.

Meanwhile, in women's pairs sectional play round 4, India's Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey went down narrowly 17-19 to South African duo of Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh.

India had earlier beaten Jersey 22-12 in round 2 and in round 1, the Indian duo won over Wales 20-16. They, however, lost the round 3 tie against Northern Ireland 14-15 on Tuesday.

Lawn BowlsIndiaCommonwealth Games 2018CWG 2018Gold CoastCWG 2018 Overall medals tally2018 CWG Gold CoastAustralia
