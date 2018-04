Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Indians paddlers lose in mixed doubles table tennis semi-finals

Gold Coast: India will not have representation in the mixed doubles table tennis final at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia with both their pairs going down in their respective semi-finals here on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das went down to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu in the first semi-finals.

The Indian team gave a tough fight before losing 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11.

Earlier, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika BATRA lost 8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 13-15 to England's Liam Pitchford and HO Tin-Tin.

India's Medal Winners on Day 9

India added a rich haul of 11 medals on Friday including 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze to their tally. Come Saturday, India have qualified in 12 gold-medal matches.

The gold rush began with a couple of gold early in the morning from the shooting ranges where Tejaswini Sawant grabbed the gold in the 50m rifle. Compatriot Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the same event. Later, India's Anish Bhanwala became the youngest shooter to win a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

From the mat, India's wrestler Bajrang Punia got India it's 17th gold fighting it out in the 65kg category of freestyle wrestling. Though India were expecting more gold from wrestling but disappointment came in the form of Pooja Dhanda and Muasam Khatri who lost their respective finals to settle for silver medals in the women's 57kg category and the men's 97kg final. India's women's grappler Divya Kakran added another bronze from the 68 kg category bronze-medal bout.

From the boxing ring, India won three bronze. First, Naman Tanwar took the bronze after going down in the 91kg semifinal. Later, Hussamuddin Mohammed took bronze after getting beaten in the 56kg semifinal. In the end, experienced boxer Manoj Kumar too had an off day and could only get a bronze in the 69kg category.

Day 9 was capped off by another Silver by the women's doubles Table Tennis team, who were beaten 3-0 in the final by Singapore.