Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Kidambi Srikanth enters badminton men's singles final

Gold Coast: World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth registered a 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over England's Rajiv Ouseph to storm into the final of badminton men's singles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

After comfortably pocketing the first game in mere 12 minutes, the top-seeded Indian breezed away with a 11-8 lead midway into the second game.

After the breather, Rajiv somewhat managed to pull things back but the Indian was in no mood to take the match to the decider and brought his A game into play to close the contest within 19 minutes.

In Sunday's final, Srikanth will take on the winner of the second semi-final between his compatriot H.S. Prannoy and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei.

India's 'golden' run continued on Saturday - the Day 10 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast – with boxer Gaurav Solanki winning men's 52kg Gold medal. Solanki defeated Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine with a split decision in the final.

Boxer Manish Kaushik also claimed a Silver medal in the men's 60kg division after losing to Harry Garside of Australia in the final with a split decision delivered by the judges.

Earlier, shooter Sanjeev Raput won a Gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a new Games Record of 454.5. His compatriot Chain Singh finished 5th.

As the events began, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India. With 20 Gold, 13 Silver and 14 Bronze, India currently ranks third on the medals table (47). Australia continues to lead the leaderboard with England on the second spot at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.