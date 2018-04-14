Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Mary Kom wins Gold in women's 45-48kg

GOLD COAST: Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Gold in the women's 48-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title.

This was the first CWG Gold medal for the legendary Manipuri boxer.

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Amit lost 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final.