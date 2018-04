Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Paddlers Manika, Mouma in singles quarters; Madhurika ousted

Gold Coast: India's Manika Batra and Mouma Das entered the quarter-finals of table tennis women's singles but it was curtains for Madhurika Patkar after she lost her round of 16 match at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

High on confidence after guiding the Indian women's team to a historic gold, Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) to reach the last eight of the competition.

In the quarter-finals later on Thursday, Manika will face Singapore's World No.100 Yihan Zhou, whom the Indian beat 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7) in the women's team final.

Mouma, however, had to fend off stiff resistance from England's Tin-Tin Ho in a see-saw contest to eventually emerge victorious 4-3 (11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8) in her round of 16 match.

In the quarters, the Indian veteran will be up against another Singaporean Mengyu Yu.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointment for Madhurika who went down 2-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11) to England's Kelly Sibley, to crash out of the competition.