Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Para-swimmer Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap qualifies for S8 50m freestyle

GOLD COAST: Indian para-swimmer Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap managed to enter the final of women's S8 50-meter Freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Vaishnavi clocked a timing of 41.63 seconds to finish sixth out of seven swimmers in Heat 1 at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

The Indian was 10.22 seconds adrift of Australia's Lakeisha Patterson, who topped the Heat, registering 31.41 seconds.

Meanwhile, a bad news came from the shooting events during which Indian shooters Chain Singh and Gagan Narang failed to ensure any medals in the men's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Chain finished fourth with a score of 204.8 points in the final round. Gagan was second from bottom in the eight-man final with 142.3.

David Phelps of Wales won the gold medal with a new CWG record of 248.8. Neil Stirton of Scotland took silver with 247.7 while England's Kenneth Parr got the bronze with 226.6.

Earlier, Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points.

Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2. James Daly of Australia topped the standings in the qualification stage with 620.5 points. Ryan Taylor of New Zealand was second with 619.4.