Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Sanjeev Rajput shoots Gold in men's 50m Rifle 3

Gold Coast: India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Sanjeev shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record.

Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second on the podium with 448.4 and Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze medal with 441.2 points.

The other Indian in the fray, Chain Singh finished fifth in the standings.

As Indian shooters, wrestlers and boxers continued to dominate, India's 'golden' run continued on Saturday - the Day 10 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast. Boxer Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik, shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Mary Kom were among major medal winners till noon.

Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday. Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final.

Meanwhile, India's Manish Kaushik had to be content with silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division. Kaushik lost 2:3 to Harry Garside of Australia in a hard-fought final.

As the events began, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India.

With 20 Gold, 13 Silver and 14 Bronze, India ranked third on the medals table (47) til noon on the Day 10. Australia continued to lead the leaderboard with England on the second spot at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.