Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooter Ankur Mittal bags Bronze in men's Double Trap

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Ankur Mittal earned a Bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Ankur scored 53 points to finish 10 points ahead of compatriot Ashab Mohammed. With Ankur clinching a Bronze, India's tally currently stands at 24 (12, 4, 8).

Earlier, Shooter Shreyasi Singh bagged a Gold in the women's double trap event. Shreyasi shot 96 in the finals and beat Australia's Emma Cox 2 shots to 1 in the shoot-off at Belmont Shooting Centre. The other Indian contender in the field, Varsha Varman finished fourth with 86.

The Bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha, who held the third place for a while.

The 26-year-old Shreyasi, thus, improved on her Silver medal-winning effort at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

Shreyasi, whose grandfather and father served in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as its president, represented the country in two events at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games Delhi but failed to win a single medal.

The Delhi-born Shreyasi won the individual Silver medal in double trap in Glasgow and followed that by winning a Bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

In the morning, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event.