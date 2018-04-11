Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooter Om Prakash Mitherval wins Bronze in 50m Pistol

GOLD COAST: Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitherval on Wednesday finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5.

Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing.

The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.

With this victory, India now has a total of 22 medals (11. 4, 7)

Shooters Om Prakash and Jitu Rai had earlier qualified for the final of the men's 50-metre Pistol event here.

Om topped the standings at the end of the qualification stage with a score of 549 points.

Jitu qualified at the sixth position with 542.

Om was trailing Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh till the fifth shot before taking the lead with his sixth and final attempt.

Bin Gai of Singapore was second with 546 while Australia's Daniel Repacholi was third.

Ahmed fell off the pace after leading till the fifth shot to eventually end the qualification stage at the fourth spot with 545.

Malaysia's Johnathan Guanjie (545), Kristian Callaghan (541) of England and Singapore's Swee Hon Lim (534) were the other shooters to qualify for the final.

Tap here for latest updates on the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 7 in Gold Coast

Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

HOCKEY

Men Pool B

India vs England (15:00 IST)

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Final (17:15 IST)

Hima Das

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group A

Nellickal V. Neena (14:30 IST)

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group B

Nayana James (14:30 IST)

Men's High Jump Final

Tejaswin Shankar (15:35 IST)

BOXING

Women's 45-48kg Semifinal 1

MC Mary KOM vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (7:32 IST)

Women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Sarita Devi vs Australia's Anja Stridsman (8:02 IST)

Men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1

Gaurav Solanki vs Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama (9:05 IST)

Men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1

Vikas Krishnan vs Zambia's Benny Muziyo (11:31 IST)

Women's 51kg Quarterfinal 2

Pinki Rani vs England's Lisa Whiteside (14:02 IST)

Men's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Manish Kaushik vs England's Calum French (15:35 IST)

SQUASH

Men's Doubles: Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon vs Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin (6:30 pm IST)

Women's Doubles

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (8pm IST) vs Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery ; Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal vs Dianne Kellas & Colette Sultana (Malta) (13:30 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles

Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu vs Lisa Aitken & Kevin Moran (Scotland) (15:45 pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty vs Shemar Britton & Christopher Franklin (Guyana,

8: 30 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan vs Tauramoa Miita & Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) (7:55 am IST)

Women's Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee & Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Kinoo Ruqayyah & Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy (7:20 am)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Harmeet Desai vs TBD (9:05 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & Mouma Das vs TBD

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (12:00 IST)

Sanil Shetty & Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (12:00 IST)

Men's Singles Round of 64

Harmeet Desai vs TBD

Sharath Kamal vs TBD

G Sathiyan vs TBD (all matches 12:45 am IST)

Women's Singles Round of 32

Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (13:30 pm IST)

Manika Batra vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

Mouma Das vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Round of 32

Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers (SA)

PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (SA)

Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana)

(all matches from 13:45 pm IST)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Srikanth Kidambi vs Aatish Lubah (Mauritius)

HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius)

Mixed Doubles

Round of 32

Ashwini Ponnappa & Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Jessica Pugh (Eng)

Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson (Fiji)