Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooter Shreyasi finishes 5th in women's Trap

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh finished fifth in the women's Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Friday.

Shreyasi Singh scored 19 in the final which featured a total of six shooters.

She was eliminated after the competitors had completed 30 shots each.

Laetisha Scanlan of Australia won the title with a new tournament record of 38 points.

Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr took silver with 37 while Sarah Wixey of Wales scored 28 to get the bronze medal.

After a fantastic show on Day 8, Team India began the Day 9 with a bang on Friday.

Young Indian shooter Anish bagged a Gold - 16th for India - in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. The 16th gold for India came shortly after Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil bagged a Gold and Silver respectively in women's 50m Rifle 3 final.

With 1 Gold and I Silver. India has so far claimed 16 Gold, 8 Silver and 10 Bronze, taking its total tally to 35. India is currently third on the tally with 16 Gold

Australia, however, continues to dominate the tally followed by England.

For India, wrestler Sushil Kumar clinched a Gold medal in men's freestyle 74kg wrestling to complete his CWG hat-trick on Thursday. Earlier, another Indian wrestler Rahul Aware bagged a Gold followed by a Bronze by wrestler Kiran in women's freestyle 76kg wrestling beating Mauritius's Katouskia Pariadhaven 10-0 in the final. Here is the current medal count from the 21st edition of the 2018 CWG in Australia's Gold Coast.