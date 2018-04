Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooter Shreyasi Singh clinches Gold in women's Double Trap

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh clinched a Gold in women's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday.

She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout.

Earlier, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event.

With one Bronze and one Gold on the Day 7, India's totally tally currently stands at 23 (12, 4, 7).

Shooter Om Prakash registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5.

Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing.

The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.

Meanwhile, veteran Indian star MC Mary Kom defeated Anusha Dilruksh of Sri Lanka to enter the final of the women's 48-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday.

Mary's experience and superior technique stood her in good stead as she carved out a unanimous 5:0 verdict against the veteran Sri Lankan fighter.

The 39-year-old Anusha gave a good account of herself against the five-time world champion Indian before falling short in the end.

Both boxers were a bit cautious in the opening round, trying to gauge each other although Mary managed to land several punches.

Although the Lankan had the height and reach advantage, Mary used a low guard and used her reflexes and feet movement to take the advantage.

Both boxers were equally matched in the second round before the tempo picked up in the third as Mary picked up the points with a steady barrage of punches.

(With IANS inputs)