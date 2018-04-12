Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooter Tejaswini Sawant takes silver in women's 50m Rifle Prone

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant took silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points. Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore set a new CWG record of 621.0 to win gold.

Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 618.1.

Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) hailed Sawant for her feat at the CWG events in Gold Coast through a tweet.

An incredible show by Tejaswini Sawant who claimed a silver in women's 50m rifle prone shooting event. It is incredible to see the women of our nation creating an impact on the world stage! #IndiaAtCWG #Shooting #TOPSAthlete #SAI pic.twitter.com/lydzwqmgl8 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 12, 2018

Australia, however, continues to dominate the tally with 58 Gold, 43 Silver and 45 Bronze medals (146), followed by England with 26 Gold, 31 Silver and 21 Bronze medals (78) on Thursday- Day 8 of the mega sporting event. With 12 Gold, 5 Silver and 8 Bronze so far, India are currently third in the overall ranking (25). All eyes are on Indian wrestlers today and focus will also be on the women's hockey team that takes on mighty Australia in the semifinal.

On Wednesday, Shreyasi Singh bagged a Gold - India's 12th overall - in the women's double trap event at 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. Earlier, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event. Shooter Ankur Mittal too clinched a Bronze in the Men's Double Trap event taking India's total tally to 24. New Zealand (10, 12, 8), South Africa (10, 7, 11) and Canada (8, 22, 18) are on the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively. Though they have won more medals, their Gold count is less than India.