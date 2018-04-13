Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooters Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu disappoint in men's trap qualifiers

Gold Coast: India's Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu finished a lowly sixth and 21st, respectively after the first day of qualifications in men's trap shooting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Friday.

Kynan shot 23, 23 to take his total to 46 after the opening two rounds on day 1 of the competition, while Manavjit fired 22 and 21 to accumulate 43.

Malta's Brian Galea topped the day 1 qualifications after shooting a total of 48 at the Belmont Shooting Centre, here.

The second day of qualifications and final will be held on Saturday.