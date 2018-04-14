Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shooters Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh enter men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final

Gold Coast: Indian shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh took the top two spots in the qualification stage of the men`s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast on Saturday. Rajput registered a Games record of 1180 to enter the final as the best shooter in the qualification stage.

Chain finished second in qualification with 1166 points.

England`s Dean Bale was fourth with 1163 while his compatriot Kenneth Parr scored 1158 to take the fifth spot.

Australia`s Dane Sampson (1154), Cameron Pirouet (1149) of Jersey, Grzegorz Sych (1145) of Canada and Pakistan`s Ghufran Adil (1145) also qualified for the final.

India's Medal Winners on Day 9

India added a rich haul of 11 medals on Friday including 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze to their tally. Come Saturday, India have qualified in 12 gold-medal matches.

The gold rush began with a couple of gold early in the morning from the shooting ranges where Tejaswini Sawant grabbed the gold in the 50m rifle. Compatriot Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the same event. Later, India's Anish Bhanwala became the youngest shooter to win a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

From the mat, India's wrestler Bajrang Punia got India it's 17th gold fighting it out in the 65kg category of freestyle wrestling. Though India were expecting more gold from wrestling but disappointment came in the form of Pooja Dhanda and Muasam Khatri who lost their respective finals to settle for silver medals in the women's 57kg category and the men's 97kg final. India's women's grappler Divya Kakran added another bronze from the 68 kg category bronze-medal bout.

From the boxing ring, India won three bronze. First, Naman Tanwar took the bronze after going down in the 91kg semifinal. Later, Hussamuddin Mohammed took bronze after getting beaten in the 56kg semifinal. In the end, experienced boxer Manoj Kumar too had an off day and could only get a bronze in the 69kg category.

Day 9 was capped off by another Silver by the women's doubles Table Tennis team, who were beaten 3-0 in the final by Singapore.