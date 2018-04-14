Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty reach men's doubles badminton final

Gold Coast: India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 in straight games to enter the badminton men's doubles final at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Indian pair hardly lost a sweat in getting the better of the Sri Lankans in what turned out to be a one-sided affair, lasting 30 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will now take on English pair of Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis in the gold medal match on Sunday.

The English duo beat Malaysians Wee Kiong Tan and V.Shem Goh 15-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the other semi-final at the Carrara Sports Arena, here on Saturday.

In the other events, Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49-kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Amit lost 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final. Earlier, Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Gold in the women's 48-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia on Saturday.

Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title.

This was the first CWG Gold medal for the legendary Manipuri boxer.