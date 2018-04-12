Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Shuttlers Sindhu, Ruthvika in quarters of women's singles

Gold Coast: India's PV Sindhu and Ruthvika Gadde sailed into the quarter-finals of women's singles with easy wins in their respective round of 16 encounters at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Rio silver medallist Sindhu whipped past local girl Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 2-0 (21-15, 21-9) in straight games to enter the quarters.

The World No.3 Indian will on Friday take on against Canadian Brittney Tam for a place in the top-four.

In another singles tie, Ruthvika overcame some resistance from Singapore's Jia Min Yeo to eventually emerge victorious by 2-1 (21-10, 21-23, 21-10) in a 55-minute battle.

London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will be up against Jessica Li of Isle of Man in her round of 16 match later on Thursday.