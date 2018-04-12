Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Sushil Kumar wins Gold in men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling

Gold Coast: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Thursday clinched a Gold in men’s freestyle 74kg wrestling event at Australia's Gold Coast.

Sushil Kumar overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final.

This was India's 14th Gold medal at the ongoing mega sporting event in Australia's Gold Coast.

With this victory, Sushil Kumar also completed his hat-trick at the CWG events.



Sushil Kumar had earlier won three one-sided bouts at the Carrara Sports Arena here this morning.

The celebrated Indian wrestler, who won the Commonwealth Championships last December, looked in menacing form as he took down his opponents with ease.

“This my second innings as I’m making my return. It’s due to the blessings of all my well-wishers that I’m doing well,” Sushil had told reporters after beating Connor Evans of Australia by a fall, just a minute into his six-minute match.

It was the Aussie who came out charging at the start but Sushil soon got the measure of his opponent and pinned him down. He won two technical points in the first 50 seconds before finishing the match pinning Evans to the mat. The thrashing of the Aussie left the host fans stunned and for the jubilant Indian fans it was all over too fast.

The Indian showed no mercy to his quarterfinal opponent too as he beat Pakistan’s Muhammed Asad Butt by technical superiority.

Sushil scored six points in the first period and four more a minute into the second session to book his place in the final.

Earlier, in the first round, Sushil beat Jevon Balfour of Canada.

Sushil Kumar had won Gold in the now disbanded 66kg category at the 2010 edition in New Delhi before winning the 74kg title at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow, Scotland.