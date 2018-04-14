Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Wrestler Sumit wins Gold in men's 125-kilogram freestyle

Gold Coast: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik won the 125-kilogram freestyle title at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday. Sumit won all his four bouts in the Nordic (round robin) format to emerge champion.

As Indian shooters, wrestlers and boxers impressed the sports lovers with their superb performances, India's 'golden' run continued on Saturday - the Day 10 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast. Boxer Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik, athlete Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Sumit, shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Mary Kom were among prominent medal winners for India as the day progressed.

Wrestler Sumit won a Gold medal in men's 125kg freestyle after his injured opponent in the final league match Sinivie Boltic of Nigeria withdrew. This was India's 22nd gold at the Gold Games Games.

Neeraj Chopra won a historic Gold medal in men's javelin throw with a distance of 86.47m. Boxer Gaurav Solanki won men's 52kg Gold medal.

Solanki defeated Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine with a split decision in the final. Boxer Manish Kaushik also claimed a Silver medal in the men's 60kg division after losing to Harry Garside of Australia in the final with a split decision delivered by the judges.

Earlier, shooter Sanjeev Raput won a Gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a new Games Record of 454.5.

His compatriot Chain Singh finished 5th.

As the events began on Day 10, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India. With 23 Gold, 13 Silver and 15 Bronze, India currently ranks third on the medals table (51).