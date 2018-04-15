हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commonwealth Games 2018: Haryana government to reward gold medal winners from the state with Rs 1.5 crore each

Haryana athletes won 22 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze. Every silver medallist will get Rs 75 lakh while the bronze medal winners will be given a cash award of Rs 50 lakh.

Young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker hails from Haryana (Image: Twitter)

Chandigarh: CWG gold medal winners, hailing from Haryana, will get Rs 1.5 crore from the state government, sports minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday. Vij congratulated the athletes from Haryana for winning 22 medals, including nine gold, six silver and seven bronze.

Every silver medallist will get Rs 75 lakh while the bronze medal winners will be given a cash award of Rs 50 lakh.

India's new shooting sensations Anish Banwala, aged 15, and 16-year-old Manu Bhaker hail from Haryana.

"It is a great achievement; they have made the country and the state proud. Thirty-eight players from Haryana represented the country in the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"Every gold medal winner will be entitled for class A, silver medal winner for class B and bronze medal winner for class C job in Haryana government," Vij added.

