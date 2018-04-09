Commonwealth Games 2018: India men's team win gold in table tennis

New Delhi: India won their ninth gold via men's table tennis team at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast after thrashing Nigeria 3-0 in the summit clash.

While Nigeria aren't much known in the world of table tennis, they certainly pulled their weight in the Commonwealth Games. They beat a strong England side to run into Games favourite India.

India began their final by sending one of the most experienced contenders Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was surprised in the first game by Bode Abiodun. He stunned Kamal 4-11.

The Indian then pulled up and showed what he was capable off. The tables were turned on the Nigerian and he too experienced a similar treatment, getting thrashed 11-5, 11-4 and 11-9 to lose the first match.

Next up it was Satyiyan Gnanasekaran who was up against Segun Toriola in the second singles match. He too had a similar script as he lost the first game but he lost it close. Toriola won 12-10 but Gnanasekaran roared back literally and finished off the competition. Toriola's success was short-lived as he was demolished 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in the second match. India by now had one hand on the gold and it was a matter of winning the doubles tie that lay ahead.

And as expected, the Indians pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekeran. The Indians might have given some consolation in the singles tie but there was certainly no let up in the doubles. Both Desai and Gnanasekaran gelled well and won the tie 3-0 to confirm India's ninth gold.

On Sunday, India's women's team won the gold beating Singapore 3-1.