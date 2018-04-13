Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s schedule on Day 9 in Gold Coast

GOLD COAST: India's gold medal count swelled to 14 on Thursday thanks to Olympic silver medallist Sushil Kumar to claim the honours in the 74kg category. He took just 80 seconds to pin his South African opponent Johannes Botha down in the final in Gold Coast. Sushil racked up 10 technical points to win the gold.

While the expectation from India is more on Day 9, following is India's schedule on Day 9 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Friday.

HOCKEY

Men's Semifinal

India vs New Zealand (1500 IST)

SHOOTING

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage 2

Anish and Neeraj Kumar (0400 IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal

Harmeet Deasi/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs Heming Hu/Xin Yan (Aus) (0500 IST)

Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs David McBeath/Samuel Walker (Eng) (0500 IST)

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das vs Zhen Wang/Mo Zhang (Canada) (0610 IST)

Sanil Shankar Shetty/Madhurika Patkar vs Liam Pitchford/Tin-Tin Ho (Eng) (0610 IST)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Xue Jie Pang/Yihan Zhou (Singapore) (0630 IST)

Women's Doubles Semifinal

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Tianwei Feng/Mengyu Yu (0720 IST)

Manika Batra/Mouma Das vs Ying Ho/Karen Lyne (0720 IST)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal

Harmeet Desai vs Aruna Quadri (Nigeria) (0755 IST)

Achanta Sharath vs Liam Pitchford (Eng) (0840 IST)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Samuel Walker (Eng) (1200 IST)

WRESTLING

(Starts at 0600 IST)

Men's Freestyle 65 kg 1/8 Final

Bajrang vs Brahm Richards (New Zealand)

Women's Freestyle 68 kg Group B

Divya Kakran vs Gaelle Alakame Anzong (Cameroon)

Men's Freestyle 97 kg 1/4 Final

Mausam Khatri vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Women's Freestyle 57 kg Group B

Pooja Dhanda vs Emily Schaefer (Canada)

BADMINTON

Women's Doubles Quarterfinal

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Hasini Ambalangodage/Madushika Dilrukshi (Sri Lanka) (0630 IST)

Women's Singles Quarterfinal

Ruthvika Gadde vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)

Saina Nehwal vs Rachel Honderich (Canada)

P V Sindhu vs Brittney Tam (Canada)

Men's Doubles Quarterfinal

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Peng Soon Chang/Soon Huat Goh (Malaysia)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal

Kidambi Srikanth vs Zin Rei Ryan NG (Singapore)

H S Prannoy vs Dinuka Karunaratna (Sri Lanka)

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

Pranaav Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia)

Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Soon Huat Goh/Lai Shevon Jemie (Malaysia)

ATHLETICS

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - Group A

Neeraj Chopra (0530 IST)

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - Group B

Vipin Kashana (0640 IST)

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump, Javelin Throw,

Purnima Hembram (Starting 0600 IST)

Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 2

Jinson Johnson (o716 IST)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 2

Indian team (0745 IST)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Quarter Final

Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Samantha Cornett/Nikki Todd (Canada) (0930 IST)

Mixed Doubles Semi Final

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll (New Zealand) (1330 IST)

Men's Doubles Quarter Final

Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon vs James Declan/James Willstrop (Eng) (1500 IST)

BOXING

Bronze Medal Event - Men's 46-49kg Semifinal 2

Amit vs Juma Miiro (Uganda) (0847 IST)

Bronze Medal Event - Men's 52kg Semifinal 1

Gaurav Solanki vs M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara (Sri Lanka) (0902 IST)

Bronze Medal Event -Men's 60kg Semifinal 1

Manish Kaushik vs James McGivern (Northern Ireland) (0932 IST)

Bronze Medal Event -Men's 91kg Semifinal 1

Naman Tanwar vs Jason Whateley (Aus) (1032 IST)

Bronze Medal Event - Men's 56kg Semifinal 2

Husamuddin Mohammed vs Peter McGrail (Eng) (1517 IST)

Bronze Medal Event -Men's 69kg Semifinal 2

Manoj Kumar vs Pat McCormack (Eng) (1547 IST)

Bronze Medal Event -Men's 75kg Semifinal 1

Vikas Krishan vs Steven Donnelly (Northern Ireland) (1602 IST)

Bronze Medal Event -Men's +91kg Semifinal 1

Satish Kumar vs Keddy Agnes (SEY) (1702 IST)