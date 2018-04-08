Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak fails to qualify in Women's Vault final

Gold Coast: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the women's vault finals after finishing last in the event at the 21st Commonwealth games on Sunday.

Among eight gymnasts, Pranati finished at the bottom after totalling 11.983 following a penalty of -0.100 during her effort at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Rakesh Patra also finished eighth in men's ring final after scoring 12.933 (5.900 difficulty + 7.033 execution).