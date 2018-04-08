Commonwealth Games 2018: India's campaign in basketball ends on a dismal note

Gold Coast: India's disappointing campaign in the basketball event ended following the men's team's third successive loss in the preliminary round Pool B as it went down 81-96 against Scotland in the 21st Commonwealth Games, here on Sunday.

India lagged 26-33 after the first quarter before putting up a fight in the second which Scotland wrested 16-15. But Scotland created a huge gap after the third quarter, pocketing it 29-11.

Pushed to the wall, India managed to grab the fourth and final quarter 29-18 but it was not enough in the end.

India had lost 87-96 to Cameroon on the opening day, before being thrashed by England 54-100 in their last two Pool B matches.

While men failed to match their opponents, Indian women's team too were no better as they lost 55-90 to New Zealand in the preliminary round, their third consecutive loss, to finish last in Pool A.

The women's team had suffered a 57-66 defeat against Jamaica in their opening match, before losing 72-85 to Malaysia in their second match at the Cairns Convention Centre.