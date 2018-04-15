Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 11 in Gold Coast

New Delhi: India wrapped up their Commonwealth Games campaign on Sunday bagging six medals, including two bronze, 3 silver and a solitary gold. The gold was won by Saina Nehwal in the women's singles final against fellow Indian PV Sindhu. The senior pro displayed skill and brought her A game against Sindhu to trounce her 2-0 in the final. Sindhu, on the other hand, looked jittery and struggled to take the game to the decider. It was the second time in eight years that Saina won the Commonwealth Games gold again. She won in 2010 at New Delhi and repeated the performance here in Gold Coast.

There were three silver medal winners. Besides PV Sindhu, who lost her final against Saina Nehwal, World No 1 Indian Kidambi Srikanth also took silver after losing the final 1-2 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei. The men's final went to the decider as Srikanth won the first game. But Lee Chong Wei made a strong comeback against Srikanth and kept dominating him to take the gold. India's last silver was won via the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty, who also went down in the final. Having easily chalked their path to the final, the Indian pair was average against more experienced English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge. A series of unforced errors cost the Indians easy points and they could never regroup to put the opposition in any kind of trouble.

Going to the squash courts, India's doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa too lost 0-2 in the final against England. Touted as favourites, the Indian duo could not produce a matchwinning effort and had to settle for the silver in the end.

Lastly, India gathered two bronze from the Table Tennis arena. The first bronze was added through the mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who took no more than 15 minutes to brush aside fellow Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das. Batra and Gnanasekaran beat the opposition in straight games to win the bronze. Last, but not the least, Achanta Sharath Kamal won a bronze in the men's singles bronze medal match against England's Samuel Walker. He beat the English paddler 4-1.

Overall, India's captured 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze. India bettered their gold medal tally from the last Games in Glasgow.