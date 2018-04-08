Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 4

New Delhi: After India won it's seventh gold via the women's table tennis team beating Singapore 3-1, India experienced a super Sunday as the country added another six medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. That took India's medal tally to 12.

The day started with two gold and a silver in weight lifting and shooting. In the 10m air pistol woemn's event, India's teen sensation Manu Bhaker shot gold while the experinced senior Heena Sindhu took the silver. In the men's 10m air rifle final, India's Ravi Kumar won the bronze.

From the weightlifting arena, Punam Yadav took the gold in the 69kg category. Later, in the men's 94kg category, Vikas Thakur won a bronze.

In the evening, India's women's table tennis team won the gold after beating Singapore 3-1.