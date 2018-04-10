Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 6

India won two medals thanks to Heena Sidhu and Sachin Chaudhary on day six of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Tuesday.

First, star shooter Heena won gold in the women's 25m Pistol event. Heena notched up a CWG record of 38 points in the final to take the gold medal in style.

Elena Galiabovitch of Australia scored 35 to take silver, while Malaysia's Alia Sazana Azahari got bronze with 26.

This was the 11th gold medal for India in this CWG and Heena's first individual gold in three editions of this quadrennial event. This was also the 28-year-old's second medal in this edition having earlier won silver in women's 10m Air Pistol.

Later in the day, Para Powerlifter Sachin won India's second medal - a bronze in the men's heavyweight category. It was India's 6th bronze in total.

Chaudhary started badly as he failed to lift 201kg in his first two attempts. However, in the third attempt, he succeeded in lifting 201kg and securing a bronze for the country with total points of 181.0.

Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won gold (191.9 points), while silver went to Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong (188.7 points).

Also, as many as five Indian boxers -- Amit Phangal (46-49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) -- reached the semis on Tuesday, assuring India at least five bronze medals.

India's men's and women's hockey teams also reached the semi-finals after beating Malaysia (2-1) and South Africa (1-0) respectively.

With two medals on Tuesday, India remained third in the medals tally with 11 gold, four silver and six bronze behind leaders Australia and England.