Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 8

New Delhi: India's gold medal count swelled to 14 on Thursday thanks to Olympic silver medallist Sushil Kumar to claim the honours in the 74kg category. He took just 80 seconds to pin his South African opponent Johannes Botha down in the final in Gold Coast. Sushil racked up 10 technical points to win the gold.

In another wrestling final, the men's 57 kg category, India's Rahul Aware also claimed the yellow metal to ensure India won their 14th gold, beating Canada's Steven Takahashi in a domineering display of technique and strength. Aware collected 15 points and gave away just seven to pin his opponent down.

India added another silver to their tally through Babita Kumari, who despite being pitted as a gold medal contender in the 53kg category, lost a close final against Canada's Diana Weicker. The second of the Phogat sisters and former CWG gold medallist Babita could garner only two technical points and conceded 5 to see the gold slip away from her grip.

Another women's grappler Kiran who was competing in the bronze medal match in the 76kg category won easily on her technical prowess as she garnered 10 points on the mat to beat the Mauritian opponent Katouskia Pariadhaven.

From the shooting ranges, India's Tejaswini Sawant won silver in the women's 50m prone finals. She aggregated 618.9 and lost the final by a narrow margin of fewer than 3 points to Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, whose final effort also became a Games record.

Later in the evening at Gold Coast, Indians Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon won silver and bronze in the Discus final. Punia started well with a throw of 60.41m, which happened to stay her best in the final. She couldn't better her mark in the next five attempts but was placed well for a silver. Australia's Dani Stevens won the gold with a Games record throw of over 68m. Navjeet Dhillon too had an underwhelming evening as she barely crossed the mark for the bronze in her last attempt.

India medals tally has aggregated to 31 medals including 14 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze.