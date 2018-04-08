Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Ravi Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10m Air Rifle

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Ravi Kumar won the Bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. He settled for Bronze third position on the podium after having been on top of the chart for a few rounds. Another Indian shooter Deepak Kumar was eliminated in the final.

Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind Australian Dane Sampson (245) and Bangladesh's Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7), who won the gold and silver, respectively at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

The two Indian shooters had qualified for the men's 10-metre air rifle final by securing the top two positions in the qualification round at the 21st Commonwealth Games. In the qualifying round, Deepak had created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi had secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8.

Deepak was extremely consistent throughout the qualification phase, shooting over 104 in five of his six attempts. He started with 104.7 before faltering in the second attempt where he only managed 103.8. However, could not make it to the podium in the final.

Ravi had started poorly with 103.3 in his opening shot in the qualification but went on to have a podium finish in the final.