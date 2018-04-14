Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 11 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 11 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (0500 IST)

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Achanta Sharath vs Samuel Walker (Eng) (0700 IST)

BADMINTON

(After mixed doubles final which starts at 0430 IST)

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

P V Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Eng)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Joelle King/Landers-Murphy Amanda (New Zealand) (0730 IST).