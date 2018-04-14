हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 11 in Gold Coast

Following is India's schedule on Day 11 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

From an Indian point of view, the Saina-Sindhu encounter is the biggest highlight of Day 11. (PTI)

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Achanta Sharath/Mouma Das vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra (0500 IST)
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Achanta Sharath vs Samuel Walker (Eng) (0700 IST)

BADMINTON

(After mixed doubles final which starts at 0430 IST)
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
P V Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Eng)

SQUASH

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Joelle King/Landers-Murphy Amanda (New Zealand) (0730 IST).

