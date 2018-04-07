Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 4 in Gold Coast

New Delhi: India added another two gold on Saturday to take their medal tally to six and are sitting on the fourrth spot after Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. But Sunday is going to be a big day for the Indians as medal events galore. India will be kickstarting their campaign in shooting, a sport which has given India a lot of medals in the past. In badminton, India will be playing the semifinals and so will the table tennis teams.

Here is the full schedule of Day 4:

ATHLETICS

Event: Men’s 20 km walk

Athlete: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat

Time: 2:30 a.m.

Event: Men's 400m (Heat 1)

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Event: Men's Shot Put Qualifying

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Time: 12:05 p.m.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Event: Women’s 69kg

Athlete: Punam Yadav

Time: 5 a.m.

Event: Men’s 94kg

Athlete: Vikas Thakur

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Event: Women’s 75kg

Athlete: Seema

Time: 2 p.m.

SHOOTING

Event: Women's 10m Air Pistol

Athlete: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu

Time: 4:31 a.m. (Qualification), 7:30 a.m. (Final)

Event: Women's Skeet

Athlete: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan

Time: 4:30 a.m. (Qualification), 11:15 a.m. (Final)

Event: Men's Skeet

Athlete: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh

Time: 5 a.m. (Qualification Day 1)

Event: Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Athlete: Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar

Time: 6:00 a.m. (Qualification), 9 a.m. (Final)

BADMINTON

India vs Singapore

Event: Mixed Badminton team semifinals

Time: 6:30 a.m.

BOXING

Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) - 7:45 a.m.

Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) - 9:30 a.m.

Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) - 2:30 p.m.

TABLE TENNIS

India vs England

Event: Women's Team Semifinal

Time: Around 6 a.m.

HOCKEY

India v Wales (men)

Time 3 p.m.

India v England (women)

Time: 5 a.m.

BASKETBALL

India vs New Zealand (women)

Time: 1 p.m.

India vs Scotland (men)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Event: Men’s 100 m Butterfly

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Time: 7:10 a.m. (Heat 1), 4:23 p.m. (Semifinals)

Event: Men’s 50m Backstroke

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj (First reserve for Final)

Time: 5 p.m. (Final)

CYCLING



Event: Women’s scratch race

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi

Time: 1 p.m. (Qualification), 4:15 p.m. (Final)

Event: Women's Kerin

Athlete: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Time: 1:20 p.m. (Qualification), 2:30 p.m. (Repechage), 4:35 p.m. (Final)

Event: Men’s 40km Points Race

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Time: 1:37 p.m. (Qualification), 4:50 p.m. (Final)

Event: 1000m Time Trial

Athlete: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar

Time: 2:37 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Event: Women's Vault Final

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Time: 11 am

Event: Men's Rings

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Time: 12:15 pm

