Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 4 in Gold Coast
Sunday is going to be a big day for the Indians as medal events galore.
New Delhi: India added another two gold on Saturday to take their medal tally to six and are sitting on the fourrth spot after Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. But Sunday is going to be a big day for the Indians as medal events galore. India will be kickstarting their campaign in shooting, a sport which has given India a lot of medals in the past. In badminton, India will be playing the semifinals and so will the table tennis teams.
Here is the full schedule of Day 4:
ATHLETICS
Event: Men’s 20 km walk
Athlete: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat
Time: 2:30 a.m.
Event: Men's 400m (Heat 1)
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Event: Men's Shot Put Qualifying
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Time: 12:05 p.m.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Event: Women’s 69kg
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Time: 5 a.m.
Event: Men’s 94kg
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Event: Women’s 75kg
Athlete: Seema
Time: 2 p.m.
SHOOTING
Event: Women's 10m Air Pistol
Athlete: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu
Time: 4:31 a.m. (Qualification), 7:30 a.m. (Final)
Event: Women's Skeet
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan
Time: 4:30 a.m. (Qualification), 11:15 a.m. (Final)
Event: Men's Skeet
Athlete: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh
Time: 5 a.m. (Qualification Day 1)
Event: Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Athlete: Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar
Time: 6:00 a.m. (Qualification), 9 a.m. (Final)
BADMINTON
India vs Singapore
Event: Mixed Badminton team semifinals
Time: 6:30 a.m.
BOXING
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) - 7:45 a.m.
Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) - 9:30 a.m.
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) - 2:30 p.m.
TABLE TENNIS
India vs England
Event: Women's Team Semifinal
Time: Around 6 a.m.
HOCKEY
India v Wales (men)
Time 3 p.m.
India v England (women)
Time: 5 a.m.
BASKETBALL
India vs New Zealand (women)
Time: 1 p.m.
India vs Scotland (men)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Event: Men’s 100 m Butterfly
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Time: 7:10 a.m. (Heat 1), 4:23 p.m. (Semifinals)
Event: Men’s 50m Backstroke
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj (First reserve for Final)
Time: 5 p.m. (Final)
CYCLING
Event: Women’s scratch race
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi
Time: 1 p.m. (Qualification), 4:15 p.m. (Final)
Event: Women's Kerin
Athlete: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji
Time: 1:20 p.m. (Qualification), 2:30 p.m. (Repechage), 4:35 p.m. (Final)
Event: Men’s 40km Points Race
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Time: 1:37 p.m. (Qualification), 4:50 p.m. (Final)
Event: 1000m Time Trial
Athlete: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar
Time: 2:37 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Event: Women's Vault Final
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Time: 11 am
Event: Men's Rings
Athlete: Rakesh Patra
Time: 12:15 pm