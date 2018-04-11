Commonwealth Games 2018: India's schedule on Day 8 in Gold Coast

Gold Coast: Following is India's schedule on Day 8 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

HOCKEY

Women's semifinals:

India vs Australia (1645 IST)

ATHLETICS

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m

Purnima Hembram (Beginning 0535 IST and through the day)

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

A V Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh (0600 IST)

Women's Long Jump Final

Nayana James and Neena Varakil (1525 IST)

Women's Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (1610 IST)

BADMINTON

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tsai Kristen/Yakura Nyl (Canada) (0630 IST)

Pranaav Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Chrisnanta Danny Bawa/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore) (0710 IST)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Ruthvika Gadee vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore)

P V Sindhu vs Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen (Australia) (0910 IST)

Saina Nehwal vs Jessica Li (Isle of Man)

Men's Singles Round of 16

H S Prannoy vs Anthony Joe (Australia)

Kidambi Srikanth vs Niluka Karunaratne

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Lubah Aatish/Paul Christopher Jean (Mauritius)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ong Ren-Ne/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore)

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Carey Charlotte/Thomas Chloe (Wales) (0500 IST)

ManikaBatra/Mouma Das vs Kapugeekiyana Hansani/Madurangi Ishara (Sri Lanka) (0500 IST)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das vs David McBeath/Kelly Sibley (England) (0645 IST)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Medjugorac Marko/Cote Alicia (Canada) (0720 IST)

Sanil Shankar Shetty/Madhurika Patkar vs Taucoory Rhikesh/Ho Wan Kau Elodie (Maurituius) (0720 IST)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Manika Batra vs Tracy Feng (Australia) (0755 IST)

Madhurika Patkar vs Kelly Sibley (England) (0755 IST)

Mouma Das vs Tin-Tin Ho (England) (0840 IST)

Men's Singles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Heming Hu (Australia) (0925 IST)

Harmeet Desai vs Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia) (0925 IST)

Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Segun Toriola (Nigeria) (1200 IST)

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Jayasingha Buwaneka/Ranasingha Imesh (Sri Lanka) (1325 IST)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs McCREERY Paul McCreery/Ashley Robinson (Northern Ireland) (1405 IST)

Women's TT6-10 Singles Group

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Ng Felicity Pickard (England) (0610 IST)

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Andrea McDonnell (England) (0610 IST)



WRESTLING

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Nordic

Babita Kumari vs Samuel Bose (Nigeria) (Starts at 0630 IST)

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Rahul Aware vs George Ramm (England)

Men's Freestyle 74kg

Sushil Kumar vs Jevon Belfour (Canada) (After 0600 IST)



SQUASH

Men's Doubles Pool F

Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon vs Ernest Jombla/Yusif Mansaray (Sierra Leone)(0720 IST)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal vs Aifa Azman/Sanjay Singh (Malaysia) (0800 IST)

Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu vs Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (New Zealand).