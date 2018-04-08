Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Vikas Thakur wins Bronze in Men's 94-kg weightlifting

Making India proud, weightlifter Vikas Thakur brought a Bronze medal for the country in the Men's 94kg Weightlifting on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Vikas failed twice in 200kg Clean and Jerk attempts but finished with a combined lift of 351kg taking which won him the bronze medal.

Vikas lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) while Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg). The silver went to Canada's Boady Santavy, who lifted 369kg (168kg+201kg). His snatch effort was a new Games record.

Vikas had won the Silver medal in 2014 edition with a lesser lift of 333kg.

Weightlifters have made India proud at the Gold Coast with 5 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals. Earlier in the day, Punam Yadav won Gold for India in the 69-kg women's weightlifting.

She successfully lifted 118kg in her first clean and jerk attempt but failed in her second attempt. Fighting back, she came back to the stage and finished at top of the podium in women's 69kg event with a combined lift of 222kg (Snatch 100kg + C&J 122kg).

Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) have already bagged Gold medals for India in the weightlifting competitions.