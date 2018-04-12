हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Commonwealth Games 2018: Maharashtra government announces huge cash rewards for medal winners

The Maharashtra government has announced huge cash rewards for all the sportspersons from the state who have bagged medals at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced the cash prizes for all the sportspersons from Maharashtra who have bagged medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Fadnavis and Sports Minister Vinod Tawde said that so far, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe, both from Thane, and Sanil Shetty have bagged golds in table tennis.

Chirag C Shetty of Vile Parle has bagged gold medal in badminton, from among the contestants from the state in various events.

Besides, Heena Sidhu, who lives in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon, has won a gold and silver medal in two categories of pistol shooting, they said.

Each gold medal winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, silver medallists will be given Rs 30 lakh and bronze winners will be awarded Rs 20 lakh each.

Besides, their coaches shall be honoured with Rs 12.5 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively for each gold, silver and bronze medal won by players from the state.

Fadnavis and Tawde congratulated the winners so far and conveyed their best wishes for others competing in varous events and disciplines at the CWG.

