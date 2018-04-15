Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra claims mixed doubles bronze in table tennis

Gold Coast: Manika Batra's sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal as she teamed up with G Sathiyan to collect the mixed doubles bronze, thereby claiming a medal in every event she competed in Gold Coast. Batra and Sathiyan defeated the senior duo of A Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6 11-2 11-4 to claim the honours in the bronze medal play off.

Batra had earlier won a historic women's singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women's team. In women's doubles, she won a silver with Mouma Das. She has had a memorable run at Gold Coast becoming India's most successful athlete at the Gold Coast Games.

On Sunday, the duo of Manika and Sathiyan dominated the veteran pair of Sharath and Mouma, right from the start of the encounter. After comfortably taking the first game, Manika and Sathiyan were flawless in the second game and didn`t allow Mouma and Sharath to claw back into the game. Already 2-0 up, the story was similar in the third game, which saw Manika and Sathiyan dominating their compatriots throughout to complete the rout.

