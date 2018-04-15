Commonwealth games 2018: Mary Kom to be India's flagbearer at closing ceremony

Gold Coast: Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom will be India's flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. The 35-year-old five-time world champion, who is also an Olympic bronze-medallist, claimed her maiden CWG gold after beating Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the light flyweight (48kg) final on Saturday.

"This is the first time I will be India's flag-bearer in an event like this. I don't know if I deserve it but I am certainly very proud of it," Mary Kom had said.

The five-time Asian champion has claimed three gold medals in the last five months, starting with the Asian Championships in Vietnam. The trail-blazer, known in India as "Magnificent Mary", celebrated with a victory parade on her coach's shoulders after winning her first CWG medal. Kom, who went from a poor village life to sports stardom and celebrity, was even the subject of a Bollywood film featuring actress Priyanka Chopra in 2014.

India ended its winning haul at the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018 at the third spot with 26 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze medals, an overall count of 66 medals. On Sunday, Saina Nehwal won the last Gold medal for India for the 2018 games after defeating her compatriot PV Sindhu in the Badminton finals. With 66 medals, India finished at the third spot on the overall medals tally.