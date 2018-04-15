Commonwealth Games 2018: Sharath Kamal bags bronze in TT men's singles

Gold Coast: Sharath Achanta Kamal ended India's fantastic table tennis campaign at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast by defeating England's Samuel Walker 4-1 winning Men's Singles Bronze Medal match. Sharath defeated Walker 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10) in the play-off match for the third place at the Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast.

While Sharath started off well and comfortably pocketed the opening two games, he fell behind in the third game against the Englishman. Sharath bounced back in the fourth game to clinch it comfortably but was up for a tough challenge in the fifth game with Walker going neck and neck.

The veteran Indian had to bring all his experience into play to tame the Englishman to bag his third medal at the Gold Coast games. Sharath was a part of the gold medal-winning men's team and also won silver in the men`s doubles event at the games.

This is his third Commonwealth Games singles medal. He had won the bronze at the 2010 Games and gold in the 2006 edition. He had missed out on a medal in Glasgow. He remains the only Indian to win the men`s singles title at the Games.

With a bronze, Indian table tennis team ended a memorable edition of the Games with three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.