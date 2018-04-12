Commonwealth Games 2018: Wrestler Rahul Aware advances by overpowering George Ramm of England

Gold Coast: Indian wrestler Rahul Aware started his campaign in a comprehensive fashion, overpowering George Ramm of England by technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals of the men's 57 kilogram freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Aware powered his way to an 11-0 lead over the English wrestler early in the second round which prompted the judges to award him the bout.

Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.

Aware took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period before a takedown earned him another two points towards the end of the round.

The Indian managed an ankle hold on his opponent right at the start of the second round. He then applied the 'fitley' move to roll Ramm over several times and rack up the winning points.

Check the Gold Coast 2018 CWG overall medals tally here.

Indian Medal Winners on Day 7

Ankur Mittal

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal earned a Bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur scored 53 points to finish 10 points ahead of compatriot Ashab Mohammed. With Ankur clinching a Bronze, India's tally currently stands at 24 (12, 4, 8).

Shreyasi Singh

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh on Wednesday clinched a Gold in women's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout.

Om Prakash Mitherval

Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitherval on Wednesday finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5. Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing.

The reigning Asian Games champion registered a decidedly below par 105 to finish at the bottom of the eight-man final.

With this victory, India now has a total of 22 medals (11. 4, 7).

(With IANS inputs)