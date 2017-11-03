Commonwealth shooting: Prakash Nanjappa wins gold in 50m pistol, India make clean sweep

New Delhi: India's sensational run at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia continued on Friday with yet another clean sweep in men's 50m Pistol event.

Prakash Nanjappa won the gold medal, ahead of compatriots Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai today. Prakash shot a total score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

This is the first gold medal for the 41-year-old in international competition. He had previously won bronze medals in the 10m event at 2013 Changwon ISSF World Cup and 2014 Incheon Asian Games. He lost out to Australia's Daniel Repacholi in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games to settle for the silver medal in the same event.

On Wednesday, Indian pistol shooters registered a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 10m Air Pistol with Shahzar Rizvi claiming the gold medal. Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

It was followed by another gold medal-winning from Pooja Ghatkar in women's 10m Air Rifle event. Her effort of 249.8 in the final was good enough to beat compatriot Anjum Moudgil, who settled for a silver medal with 248.7 points.

Yesterday, Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang settled for the silver medal, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the men's 50m rifle prone event.

In women's 25m pistol final, Anuraj Singh won the bronze.

On the first day of competition, Heena Sidhu claimed women's 10m air pistol gold medal.