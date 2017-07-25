Commonwealth Youth Games: India finish at credible 7th with 11 medals

Nassau: India finished a creditable seventh in the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games here after winning 11 medals, including four gold. India won four gold, one silver and six bronze medals in the six-day multi-sporting event which concluded yesterday.

On an opening day on July 18, India got off to a flying start with the judokas grabbing four medals. Soni picked up India’s first gold medal by winning the 73kg category event, beating Australia’s Uros Nikolic.

Ashish followed with a bronze medal in the 60kg category, with a win over England’s Harry Zane-Prosser.

Among the girls, Antim Yadav and Rebina Devi Chanam won two more bronze medals in the 48kg and 57kg categories respectively.

In boxing, India bagged four medals with World Youth champion Sachin Siwach clinching the gold in lightflyweight (49kg) category after defeating James Nathan Probert of Wales. Muhammed Etash Khan then added a bronze in boys bantamweight (56kg) category.

Among the girl boxers, Jony clinched a silver medal in lightweight (60kg) category after losing 2-3 to Australian Ella Jade Boot in the finals.

Ekta took a bronze medal in the flyweight (51kg) after losing to Chloe Louise Watson 1-4.

In tennis, Zeel Desai and Siddhant Banthia claimed three medals across all three categories in singles and mixed doubles.

Desai won her girls singles final against Eliza Omirou of Cyprus 6-3 7-6, while Banthia clinched the bronze with a win over Cypriot Eleftherios Neos 6-2 6-0.

The duo of Banthia and Desai took India to a 6-4 6-3 victory in the mixed doubles finals against Neos and Omirou of Cyprus.

The Indian contingent had comprised 28 participants across six disciplines — athletics, cycling, swimming, judo, boxing and tennis.

Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta congratulated the Indian athletes for their performance.

“I would like to congratulate all our young medal winners for their wonderful performance in the Commonwealth Youth Games. They have done a wonderful job in making our country proud. I am sure such performances will boost their morale for future events and I wish them success in future.”