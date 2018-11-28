हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hockey

Complete schedule and match timings of Hockey World Cup 2018

Hosts and fifth-placed India will also begin their campaign later in the day when they take on 15th-ranked South Africa in another Pool C clash.

Complete schedule and match timings of Hockey World Cup 2018
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Following a glitzy opening ceremony, the much-awaited 2018 edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup will kick start on Wednesday, with third-ranked Belgium taking on 11th ranked Canada in the first match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 

Hosts and fifth-placed India will also begin their campaign later in the day when they take on 15th-ranked South Africa in another Pool C clash.

India's arch-rivals Pakistan, who are ranked 13th in the world and placed along with Netherlands, Germany, and Malaysia, will face 16th paced Germany in their opening Pool D fixture on December 1. 

While defending champions Australia will kick off their campaign against 10th ranked Ireland on November 30, second-ranked and World Cup runner-ups Argentina will square off with Spain on November 29 in their opening match. 

A total of 16 countries are participating in the tournament and they have been divided into four pools consisting of four teams each.

The pool toppers will cement their place directly into the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams will have to earn their spots via play-offs.

Here is the complete schedule of Hockey World Cup 2018 and timings:

POOLS:

Pool A: Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France
Pool B: Australia, England, Ireland, China
Pool C: Belgium, India, Canada, South Africa
Pool D: Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan

November 28

 Pool C- Belgium vs Canada – 4:30 pm
 Pool C – India v South Africa- 6:30 pm

November 29

 Pool A – Argentina vs Spain – 4:30 pm
 Pool A – New Zealand vs France- 6:30 pm

November 30

Pool B – Australia vs Ireland- 4:30 pm
Pool B – England vs China- 6:30 pm

December 1

Pool D – Netherlands vs Malaysia- 4:30 pm
 Pool D – Germany vs Pakistan- 4:30 pm

December 2

 Pool C – Canada vs South Africa- 4:30 pm
 Pool C – India vs Belgium- 6:30 pm

December 3

Pool A – Spain vs France- 4:30 pm
Pool A – New Zealand vs Argentina- 6:30 pm

December 4

Pool B – England vs Australia- 4:30 pm
Pool B – Ireland vs China- 6:30 pm

December 5

Pool D – Germany vs Netherlands- 4:30 pm
Pool D – Malaysia vs Pakistan- 4:30 pm

December 6

Match 17 – Pool A – Spain vs New Zealand- 4:30 pm
Match 18 – Pool A – Argentina vs France- 6:30 pm

December 7

 Pool B – Australia vs China- 4:30 pm
 Pool B – Ireland vs England- 6:30 pm

December 8

Pool C – Belgium vs South Africa- 4:30 pm
Pool C – Canada vs India- 6:30 pm

December 9

 Pool D – Malaysia vs Germany- 4:30 pm
Pool D – Netherlands vs Pakistan – 6:30 pm

December 10

Crossover – 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B- 4:15 pm
Crossover – 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A- 6:30 pm

December 11

Crossover – 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D- 4:15 pm
Crossover – 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C- 6:30 pm

December 12

Quarterfinal – 1st Pool A vs Winner Match 26- 4:15 pm
Quarterfinal – 1st Pool B vs Winner Match 25- 6:30 pm

December 13

 Quarterfinal – 1st Pool C vs Winner Match 28- 4:15 pm
 Quarterfinal – 1st Pool D vs Winner Match 27- 6:30 pm

December 15

 Semifinal – Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 32- 3:30 pm
 Semifinal – Winner Match 30 vs Winner Match 31- 6:00 pm

December 16

3rd/4th place playoff – Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34- 4:00 pm
Final – Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34- 6:30 pm
 

Tags:
hockeyIndiaWorld CupBelgiumGermanyAustralia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close